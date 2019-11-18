WhiteCoat to provide telemedicine services to more AIA policy holders

Digital healthcare provider WhiteCoat is expanding its partnership with AIA to provide on-demand telemedicine services to customers of AIA's Integrated Shield plan.

WhiteCoat first partnered AIA in April to service the insurer's corporate client base. From this month, it will be available to policyholders of AIA HealthShield Gold Max plan through their mobile devices.

It is understood that HealthShield policyholders will enjoy a preferential fee for consultations. WhiteCoat's general consultation fee during office hours is $25. Medicines are charged separately.

WhiteCoat is one of the first telemedicine start-ups approved under the Ministry of Health's regulatory sandbox. It employs a team of doctors and marries brick-and-mortar healthcare with digital efficiency.

Its smartphone app provides a one-stop seamless service covering consultation, diagnosis and medical referrals.

AIA's corporate client base comprises around 1.2 million employees and their dependants. The number of AIA HealthShield Gold Max policyholders is understood to be about 700,000.

It takes users of WhiteCoat's app less than 12 minutes to consult a doctor, from the time a call is logged until payment is done. Medicines are delivered in around 90 minutes, through a partnership with Grab.

In a statement, AIA Singapore's medical director Alan Ong said: "AIA always has our customers' best interests at heart and we are actively exploring the use of digital technologies to enable healthier, longer, better lives.

"Our strategic partnership with WhiteCoat offers AIA policyholders access to immediate medical care without having to leave home."

He added that telemedicine is particularly useful for those who suffer mobility issues.