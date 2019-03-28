Wirecard: Some S'pore employees may be liable for criminal wrongdoing

Some employees of Wirecard's Singapore subsidiaries may be liable for criminal wrongdoing, the German payments giant said.

The appraisal came after the company made its own summary of an update from Singapore law firm Rajah & Tann, which Wirecard has engaged to look into allegations of internal compliance breaches.

The Straits Times understands that the Rajah & Tann review is not finalised yet.

"Criminal liability may be attributable to a few local employees in Singapore according to local law," said Wirecard on Tuesday.

This is limited to specific transactions by certain Wirecard entities and had little bearing on the financial position of the whole group, it said. It did not name any particular firm or subsidiaries in its summary.

Rajah & Tann found that a director of Wirecard's Singaporean entities had entered or given instructions to enter an internal agreement and a separate internal transaction between the entities without authority to do so.

But these agreements and transactions were of a genuine nature, Wirecard said in a separate statement without saying how it reached this conclusion.

Wirecard said the law firm could not explain how several transactions occurred. These involved deals with other parties that Wirecard had no dealings with.

The internal probe also could not clearly explain why revenue from a Wirecard unit's relationship with third parties was booked under a different Wirecard entity, it added.

In a separate statement, Wirecard said these transactions did not affect the firm's finances.

It added that action has been taken to improve its internal compliance.

Wirecard also noted that Rajah and Tann's review did not reveal any findings that point towards criminal liability at the Munich head office. It stated that "the independent review made no findings of round tripping or corruption".

This statement appeared to put to bed allegations made by a whistle-blower of round tripping and forgery and sparked a 30 per cent rally of Wirecard shares in Germany on Tuesday.