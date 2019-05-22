Better communication to ensure consistency in 50-cent teh promotion

CORINNE FU

ASSISTANT VICE-PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

NTUC ENTERPRISE

We refer to the article by columnist S.M. Ong "Confusion over 50-cent teh deal at Foodfare" (The New Paper, May 13).

We thank him and reader Lilian Seah (see letter below) for sharing their experiences.

The following 10 hot beverages – Kopi, Kopi-O, Kopi-O Kosong, Kopi-C, Kopi-C Kosong, Teh, Teh-O, Teh-O Kosong, Teh-C, Teh-C Kosong – are offered at $0.50 to NTUC Union members every day for the month of May at over 90 NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam food courts and coffee shops islandwide.

To ensure that every NTUC Union member gets to enjoy this promotion, each member can buy one cup of kopi/teh upon presenting one NTUC union membership card.

That is to say, the same member is entitled to buy two cups at $0.50 each by presenting two NTUC union membership cards in a single transaction – in the event he is making the purchase on behalf of another member.

We wish to highlight that there is no limit to the number of cups each member can buy per day. To minimise waiting times for other customers, an NTUC union member holding a single NTUC union membership card is encouraged to re-join the queue if he wishes to purchase an additional cup at $0.50.

We apologise for the confusion Mr Ong experienced. We shall continue to reinforce our communication with the operations team to ensure consistency in the implementation of the promotion.

We are glad that the promotion has been well received and there have been suggestions to extend this offer to the hawker centres. We shall take this into consideration for our future campaigns.

Customers may refer to Foodfare’s website (foodfare.com.sg) or Kopitiam’s website (kopitiam.biz) for more information and the full listing of the participating outlets.

Meanwhile, NTUC union members continue to enjoy a host of member privileges at NTUC Foodfare food courts, coffee shops and new hawker centres.

At our Rice Garden stall, customers enjoy mixed rice meals at concessionary prices for senior citizens, students, NTUC union members and other concession card holders.

Launched by NTUC Foodfare in 2009, Rice Garden is a social outreach programme to provide affordable meals to Singaporeans so as to help moderate their cost of living.

To date, we have 47 Rice Garden stalls operating in coffee shops and hawker centres including the Kampung Admiralty hawker centre (KAHC).

To bring greater value to the NTUC union members, we also extend the following benefits at NTUC Foodfare food courts and coffee shops.

Every stall offers an NTUC value meal which members may purchase at a discount of up to 15 per cent.

NTUC breakfast sets are sold at a member price of $1.80 ($2.20 for the public).

NTUC U Live members (aged 55 years and above) enjoy a 10 per cent senior citizen discount every Tuesday.

In addition, every stall at our coffee shops offers a budget meal priced from $2 to $3, which can be enjoyed by the public.

We have noted the feedback from Ms Seah and would like to gather more details of her experience at KAHC for follow-up action.

We would appreciate it if she contacts our service quality team at 6756 0266 or e-mails feedback@foodfare.com.sg

It is NTUC Foodfare’s social mission to provide value, quality cooked food at affordable prices and we intend to provide better value to our customers through initiatives such as the 50-cent kopi/ teh promotion.