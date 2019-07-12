No celebrations after 13-1 win as Singapore focus on final

Ng Juin Jie on the way to receiving his Man-of-the-Match award.

The Singapore floorball team hardly celebrated despite a thumping 13-1 victory over South Korea in the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup semi-finals yesterday.

Instead, they are focused on today's final against defending champions Thailand, who defeated hosts Philippines 13-7 in the other semi-final.

At the last AOFC Cup final two years ago, Singapore lost 8-4 to the Thais.

Man-of-the-Match Ng Juin Jie, 22, who grabbed three goals and an assist yesterday, said that the team were busy "executing recovery routines and reflecting" after their semi-final victory at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

"I probably may get a little nervous before (the final) but I am not thinking of anything else," said Ng in a phone interview.

"Our goal is to win the AOFC Cup and we will build on the preparation and experiences that we have gained."

Singapore chalked up six goals before South Korea pulled one back. They then continued their dominance with another seven goals in 10 minutes.

Singapore coach Lim Jin Quan, 27, was delighted by the team's harmony. He said: "They were moving the ball well and passes were strung nicely, but need to work on their game focus and accuracy of shots."

On the final, he said: "I believe both the Thailand and Philippines' squads are not their strongest as they are developing younger players for the SEA Games. It's important for us to then play with the betterment of self in mind."

Ng, who played in the final two years ago, added: "The title would mean a lot to the team. With nine new players and a new coaching team, it would be a good milestone."