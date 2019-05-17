This Rabbit costs $124.8 million
A 1986 'Rabbit' sculpture by American pop artist Jeff Koons (above) sold for US$91.1 million (S$124.8 million) on Wednesday, a record price for a work by a living artist.
The stainless steel, 104cm high rabbit is one of the most celebrated works of 20th-century art. Auction house Christie's said the sale made
Mr Koons the highest-priced living artist, overtaking the US$90.3 million record set by British painter David Hockney.
