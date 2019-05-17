News

This Rabbit costs $124.8 million

PHOTO: EPA
May 17, 2019 06:00 am

A 1986 'Rabbit' sculpture by American pop artist Jeff Koons (above) sold for US$91.1 million (S$124.8 million) on Wednesday, a record price for a work by a living artist.

The stainless steel, 104cm high rabbit is one of the most celebrated works of 20th-century art. Auction house Christie's said the sale made

Mr Koons the highest-priced living artist, overtaking the US$90.3 million record set by British painter David Hockney.

