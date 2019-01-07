Top travel destinations among Singaporeans in 2018

Mr Ko Shu (far right) has been to Japan five times in the last five years and enjoys the winter sports in Hokkaido.

On June 3, 2017, Ms Rachel Ang, 22, left Paris for London.

She had just learnt eight people had been killed when three terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on the London Bridge.

But that did not stop her from revisiting London.

Ms Ang said: "London is amazing. It gives you a mix of culture, entertainment and the food is incredible."

Australia, parts of Europe, Japan, Malaysia and Turkey were among the top destinations last year for Singaporeans, said travel agents.

AUSTRALIA

Ms Alicia Seah, director of public relations and communications at Dynasty Travel, told The New Paper Australia was popular with Singaporeans due to the favourable exchange rates.

The country attracted 400,000 Singaporeans in 2017, reported The Straits Times.

In October last year, the Australian dollar took a dive against the Singdollar, at 97.5 Singapore cents against A$1 - where it remains.

This is the lowest it has been since Feb 11, 2016, reported Channel NewsAsia.

Ms Seah said: "Favourable foreign exchange rates, nature and its culinary offerings are some of the many things Australia offers, that other countries can't."

Ms Justine Koh, 26, senior marketing communications executive at Chan Brothers Travel, added: "This is definitely a boon for travel. We have also seen a 10 per cent to 25 per cent year-on-year growth in demand for travel to Australia since 2013."

Ms Koh said Singaporeans travelling to parts of South-east Asia prefer free and easy itineraries as they are more familiar with neighbouring countries such as Thailand.

Hence, they are more confident in exploring these destinations on their own.

She said: "Free and easy holidays cater to specific interests and needs at your own time and pace."

For unfamiliar territories, Chan Brothers Travel noticed Singaporeans prefer a package tour where the groundwork of flights, accommodation, sightseeing and meals are taken care of.

EUROPE

The weakening euro and pound against the Singdollar helped lure Singaporeans to Europe, said Dynasty Travel and Chan Brothers Travel.

The Straits Times reported the pound sank 0.9 per cent to hit $1.7263 on Dec 10, before clawing back to $1.73 - where it remains.

This was due largely to Britain's political and economic instability of a no-deal Brexit.

Should the pound continue to slide, Ms Koh from Chan Brothers Travel expects the demand for Britain and other European cities to increase steadily.

JAPAN

The land of the rising sun was popular with Singaporeans last year. Expedia, an online platform that facilitates flight and hotel bookings, ranked Japan sixth in popularity among Singaporeans.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held between July 24, 2020, and Aug 9, 2020.

And the country is spending millions to become more visitor-friendly. These include having standardised translation for street signs in English, reported The Japan Times.

The change is set to be completed this year, reported The Straits Times, with halal food and drinks becoming more widely available.

Ms Seah also told TNP that Japan's popularity among Singaporeans could also be due to increased flight connectivity.

The Straits Times had reported that from Dec 28, last year, Singapore Airlines was to add its fourth daily flight from Changi International Airport to Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

Hokkaido is popular among Singaporeans for skiing and snowboarding.

Mr Ko Shu, 25, a student, who has been to Japan five times in the last five years to ski and snowboard, said: "I have gone skiing in a number of places, but Hokkaido takes the cake."

MALAYSIA

Crowned the most popular vacation destination on Expedia, Kuala Lumpur is best known for its bustling street bazaars, the iconic Petronas Towers and its shopping.

Mr Evin Tay, 23, a student, said: "Malaysia is always a great weekend getaway. I try to visit Malaysia once every four months.

"With current exchange rates, my friends and I love going for foot massages and durian."

TURKEY

With Singaporeans becoming more affluent and having an appetite to find new destinations to explore, Ms Seah said countries like Jordan, Morocco and Egypt will become more popular with them.

She added that Turkey, with its rich culture and heritage, was one of the most popular destinations among Singaporeans last year.

Turkish city Cappadocia, for example, is known for its hot air balloon rides, fairy chimneys and sunsets.

Mr Nathan Ng, 24, a student, was there recently and said: "The scenery is to die for. Turkey has one of the best sunrise and sunset views, especially in Cappadocia.

"The Turkish people are always smiling, so polite and very humble. They make you feel so welcomed in the country."