10 charged with meeting at nightclub during circuit breaker

A group of four women and six men were taken to court yesterday for flouting circuit breaker measures and meeting at a nightclub in Arab Street.

Luo Wenchan, 34, Veronica Ong Xue Yu, 21, Zhang Min, 28, Per Li Min, 26, James Teng Chung Choon, 46, Tan Whenn, 25, Ang Kok Siang, 32, Terence Chong Kaichen, 29, and Lai Zhendong, 33, each face two counts of breaching Covid-19 rules. Teo Guoshun, 34, faces three such charges.

All are Singaporean except Luo and Zhang, who are Chinese nationals.

All 10 are accused of having left their places of residence without a reasonable excuse on May 30 at about 12.10am.

This was during the circuit breaker period between April 7 and June 1, when social gatherings between people of different households were prohibited and all non-essential services, including pubs and nightclubs, were ordered to shut.

Despite not being workers of an essential service provider, the six men - Teng, Tan, Ang, Chong, Lai and Teo - are accused of carrying on business at Club Playground at 122 Arab Street by meeting there to discuss business matters together with one Chng Wei Loon.

Chng, 41, was charged with two counts of breaching Covid-19 measures on Monday and has a separate charge of voluntarily causing hurt pending.

Teo, the legal occupier of Club Playground, was slapped with an additional charge of not ensuring that the premises were closed to entry as required.

The women - Luo, Ong, Zhang and Per - are accused of meeting each other, as well as Tan, Ang, Chong, Lai and Teo, for a social purpose at the club.

Court documents did not state what this purpose was.

According to court records, Lai could face an additional charge and his case will be heard again on Dec 1.

Luo's case will be heard again on Nov 24, while the cases for the remaining eight people have been adjourned until Dec 16.

If convicted of flouting Covid-19 regulations, they can each be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for each offence.