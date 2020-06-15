10 investigated for gathering illegally at Golden Mile Tower

Ten people are being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures after they were seen drinking together at Golden Mile Tower.

The police said they received a call from a member of the public last Thursday at about 10pm.

When they arrived, they found six Singaporean men, aged between 32 and 57, and four women of Thai nationality, aged between 27 and 33, drinking together in a shop unit.

The police said: "They were advised by the police officers to adhere to the measures, and they left the area thereafter."

The New Paper understands from sources the unit is not a KTV pub, as was previously reported in other media.

Chinese language daily Lianhe Wanbaoreported on Saturday that the unit involved, located in a secluded part of the building, had posters and papers plastered on the door.

A shopkeeper who runs a shop nearby told Wanbao there have been people going in and out of the unit recently.

She said: "In the afternoon, I would hear people carrying bowls and plates to the toilet to wash. I found it very odd then." - ADELINE TAN