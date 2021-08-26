10 men and 11 women probed over alleged gaming offences

Among the 21 people were a woman, 42, and a man, 39, who were arrested for allegedly using the unit as a common gaming house.

A police raid on a commercial unit in Bukit Batok Crescent on Monday night found 11 women and 10 men purportedly gathering and gambling.

Among them were a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who were arrested for allegedly using the unit as a common gaming house, the police said yesterday.

The other 10 women and nine men, aged between 29 and 67, are under investigation for allegedly gaming in a common gaming house.

Gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

The 21 individuals will also be investigated for flouting safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, which is punishable with a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, offenders who use a place as a common gaming house face a fine of up to $50,000, with imprisonment of up to three years.

Those caught gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed up to six months.