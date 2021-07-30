10 more clusters and 133 new coronavirus cases detected

A total of 10 new clusters were reported yesterday, nine of which are linked to individual cases with the remaining one linked to stainless steel supplier Seng Leong Steel (Ent).

In total, there are 53 active clusters, ranging between three and 969 infections, MOH said in an update yesterday night.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which remains the largest to date, stands at 969 cases.

One cluster has been closed.

Covid-19 self-test kits will be given to those who visited Mayflower Market and Food Centre and Redhill Market, said MOH.

In total, Singapore reported a total of 129 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, of which 50 were new unlinked cases.

Among the cases are four seniors above 70 years old who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

Of the confirmed cases, 572 of them are in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

However, 30 patients are seriously ill and require oxygen supplementation. Three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of these 33 cases, only one is fully vaccinated but requires ICU care as she has underlying medical conditions.

Twenty-four of them are seniors above 60, of whom 23 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and have fallen very ill, MOH said.

Over the last 28 days, 39 local cases required oxygen supplementation or were admitted to ICU. One has died. Twenty-three are unvaccinated, 15 are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 884 cases in the week before to 881 cases in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 64 cases in the week before to 238 cases in the past week, MOH said.

As at Wednesday, more than 7.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme were administered. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

133 New cases

37 Deaths

79 Community, linked

572 In hospital

50 Community, unlinked

53 Open clusters

4 Imported

64722 Total cases