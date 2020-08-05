10 nabbed for riding PMDs, e-bikes dangerously on bridge and roads

In the video, the riders can be seen cruising on mostly empty roads at night, often occupying the middle lanes.

Ten people, aged from 16 to 25, have been arrested for allegedly riding dangerously after a video of them on personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles on the road surfaced online.

Eight male and two female suspects were arrested, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The police were alerted to the video on July 13, showing a group of riders travelling together on PMDs and power-assisted bicycles, also called e-bikes, along Sheares Avenue. They were also seen riding up Benjamin Sheares Bridge.

In the video, which was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the riders can be seen cruising on mostly empty roads at night, often occupying the middle lanes.

Following investigations, traffic police officers established the identities of these people and arrested them between July 17 and 20. Two PMDs, device parts of an e-bike and mobile phones were seized.

The police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) are investigating the group for dangerous riding and riding a PMD on a road, among other offences.

Those convicted of dangerous riding can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000, or both. For subsequent convictions, the offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those convicted of riding a PMD on a road can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both.

For subsequent convictions, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police advised all road users to abide strictly by traffic rules and regulations.