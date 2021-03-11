10 new cases, all imported, including five-year-old

There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,062.

They were all imported cases who were on stay-home notices, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A five-year-old girl from India is among the 10 cases.

The short-term visit pass holder is asymptomatic and a contact of a previous case.

The other two short-term visit pass holders who tested positive had travelled from Indonesia.

There are two permanent residents who returned from India and Turkey as well as a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India.

Another four work permit holders arrived from countries such as Bangladesh and Malaysia.

DECREASED

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community decreased to two cases in the past week, from four cases in the week before.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 59,896 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 97 patients are recuperating at community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

