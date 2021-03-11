Singapore

10 new cases, all imported, including five-year-old

Mar 11, 2021 06:00 am

There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,062.

They were all imported cases who were on stay-home notices, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A five-year-old girl from India is among the 10 cases.

The short-term visit pass holder is asymptomatic and a contact of a previous case.

The other two short-term visit pass holders who tested positive had travelled from Indonesia.

There are two permanent residents who returned from India and Turkey as well as a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India.

120 workers lauded as hotels adapt to adversity amid Covid

Another four work permit holders arrived from countries such as Bangladesh and Malaysia.

DECREASED

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community decreased to two cases in the past week, from four cases in the week before.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 59,896 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 97 patients are recuperating at community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

10 New cases 

0 New cases in community 

10 Imported cases

25 In hospital

6 Discharged today

29 Death

59896 Total recovered

60062 Total cases

