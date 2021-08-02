10 new clusters and 113 local infections reported

There were 10 new Covid-19 clusters reported yesterday, including clusters at Yishun Community Hospital and Westlite Mandai Dormitory.

The hospital cluster has two new cases, bringing its total to four, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Mandai dormitory cluster, which is the second Westlite dormitory active cluster after the Juniper dormitory, has five cases, with four reported yesterday.

Another eight new clusters are linked to previous cases, bringing the total number of active clusters to 83.

There were 113 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, including 18 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the largest open cluster to 1,045.

There were another eight imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

MOH said 590 patients are warded in hospital, with most well and under observation.

VERY ILL

Twenty-nine seniors above 60 years of age - of whom 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated - have fallen very ill.

Separately, the National Environment Agency said in a Facebook post yesterday that Hong Lim Market and Food Centre and Chong Boon Market and Food Centre will reopen tomorrow after more than two weeks of closure.

They were shut in mid-July after cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster were detected.

The agency also encouraged customers who live near these markets and hawker centres to patronise the stalls, which have been disinfected and thoroughly deep cleaned. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

121 New cases

75 Community, linked

38 Community, unlinked

8 Imported

37 Deaths

590 In hospital

83 Open clusters

65,102 Total cases