10 new clusters identified, one linked to GP clinic in Jurong West

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has found 10 new active Covid-19 clusters, including one linked to a general practitioner's clinic in Jurong West.

This brings the total number of active clusters in Singapore to 35, the highest number in the past month, MOH said in its nightly coronavirus update yesterday.

A total of three cases have been linked to Apex Medical Centre (Jurong), a clinic in Jurong West Street 92.

It is one of seven new clusters that have three infections each.

The remaining three new clusters have four cases each.

In all, MOH reported 129 new locally transmitted cases, including 61 linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 858.

There were also six new cases linked to the KTV lounge cluster, taking its total to 243.

Nine new infections have been linked to Samy's Curry Restaurant in Dempsey, which now has a cluster of 22 cases.

The Marina Bay Sands casino cluster has also grown, to 34 cases.

Of the 129 new locally transmitted cases, 76 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 25 linked cases were detected through surveillance, MOH said.

The remaining 28 were new unlinked cases.

AT RISK

Among the new cases is a senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness, MOH noted.

The ministry added: "We are likely to continue to see a high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community."

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Three of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while three developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 64,314. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

135

New cases

101

Community, linked

28

Community, unlinked

6

Imported

37

Deaths

551

In hospital

35

Open cluster

64,314

Total cases