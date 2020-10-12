10 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, none in the community

Ten new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, none from among the community.

Seven of the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases here to 57,876.

Three of the imported cases are teenagers: A 14-year-old girl who is a dependant's pass holder with recent travel history to Saudi Arabia and the Philippines; a 14-year-old boy who is a permanent resident from Indonesia; and a 15-year-old boy who is a dependant's pass holder from the Philippines.

The other imported cases are a work permit holder from Malaysia, two work permit holders from the Philippines and a permanent resident from Indonesia.

The other new patients yesterday comprise three locally transmitted cases in a workers' dormitory.

Two of them had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission, said MOH.

They had been tested during quarantine to determine their status, even though they are asymptomatic, the ministry added.

The remaining case was detected through MOH's fortnightly routine testing of workers staying in dormitories.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of two cases a day in the week before last, to an average of one per day in the past week, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from an average of one case a day in the week before last, to none in the past week.

Forty-four patients remain in hospital, with one in intensive care, while 100 are recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

10 New cases

27 Death

0 New cases in community

7 Discharged yesterday

7 Imported cases

44 In hospital

57876 Total cases

57690 Total recovered