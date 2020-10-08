10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 6 imported, none in community

A total of 10 new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,840.

There were four infections from worker dormitories and six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community. The last time there were no community infections was on Sept 27.

A total of 39 patients remained in hospital yesterday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 150 were recuperating in community facilities.

ARRIVED FROM MYANMAR

Last night, MOH said three of the six imported patients had arrived in Singapore from Myanmar.

They included a 37-year-old man who is a work pass holder and two work permit holders - a 26 year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

Another imported patient, a 23-year-old man who is a Chinese work permit holder, arrived in Singapore from France, while a 27-year-old woman, also a work permit holder, had travelled from the Philippines.

The sixth imported patient is a 35-year-old Indian national, a short-term visit pass holder who had arrived from the United Kingdom. MOH said the man's spouse is Singaporean.

All six tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

They had all been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Of the four patients in dormitories, one had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases and had already been quarantined. He was tested during quarantine to determine his status.

The remaining three dormitory cases were detected through surveillance testing such as bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

MOH added that two clusters have been closed as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The first, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, is located at 2 Seletar North Link, while the other cluster was linked to construction sites at 9 Penang Road and 8 Loyang Crescent.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case a day in the past two weeks.