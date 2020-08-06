10 people fined for social gathering during circuit breaker period

Two residents of a flat in Compassvale were messaging some friends on WhatsApp amid the Covid-19 outbreak when one of them suggested having a social gathering at the unit.

The court heard that Leong Chee Mun, 37, and his fiancee, Cassie Ong Shi Hong, 32, agreed to host the event at their home on May 8 even though the circuit breaker was still in force.

They later had 16 people over at the unit at Block 295C Compassvale Crescent, the court heard.

Ten of them pleaded guilty yesterday to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Each of them also had a second charge under the same Act that was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Jackson Tan Chia Ho and Jasmin Tan Ee Lin, both 30, were each fined $3,000.

Poh Yang Ting, 21; Peh Si Qin, 22; Felisa Chua Jia Xuan, 23; Low Wei Hao, 25; Nicman Lim Wei Fong, 25; Chee Min Hui, 27; Kho Zi Ting, 27; and Priscilia Tan Sze Hui, 32, were each fined $2,500.

The cases involving Leong, Ong and six other people are pending.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wei Liang said: "While in the unit, the group... mingled and came into close contact with one another while doing various activities such as eating, drinking alcoholic beverages, playing games and watching Netflix programmes."

A resident in the block alerted police to the gathering around 2am the next day.

A police officer, Sergeant Roy Tan, later arrived at the unit.

When he rang the doorbell, he heard "hushing" noises coming from inside. But no one opened the front door.

The DPP said: "Sergeant Roy had to knock on the door and ring the doorbell numerous times and wait for about three minutes before (Leong) finally opened the door."

The court heard Leong finally admitted there was a gathering, and the police later found the guests inside the flat.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

