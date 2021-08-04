100 active Covid-19 clusters, including new one at Changi hospital

There are 100 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday.

In its nightly update, MOH said a new Covid-19 cluster has emerged at Changi General Hospital. A total of three cases are linked to the cluster.

This comes after the ministry said on Saturday that it had closed the previous CGH cluster. That cluster had 20 patients linked to it and was closed as it had no new cases for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

MOH said another cluster comprising six cases has been linked to construction firm Kian Hiap Construction.

The two clusters were among eight new clusters announced yesterday, and were all linked to previous cases.

Meanwhile, there were 37 patients who required oxygen supplementation, up from 36.

The number of people in critical condition in the intensive care unit has remained stable at seven.

There were 98 new locally transmitted cases reported yesterday, including 22 from the cluster linked to the Jurong Fishery Port. This brings the total number of cases in the largest open cluster to 1,097.

There were four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

MOH said it has concluded Covid-19 testing for residents of six housing blocks: Block 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Blocks 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3, Block 3 Teck Whye Lane, Block 357 Yung An Road and Block 510 West Coast Drive.

A total of 2,300 individuals tested negative and 13 tested positive. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

102 New cases

67 Community, linked

31 Community, unlinked

4 Imported

100 Open cluster

592 In hospital

38 Deaths

65315 Total case