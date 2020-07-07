100 lower-income households in MacPherson to get electricity rebates

PAP candidate for MacPherson Tin Pei Ling chatting with a resident at a void deck during house visits on Sunday.

One hundred lower-income households in MacPherson will pay only half their electricity bills for one year, with the other half footed by licensed energy retailer Sunseap Energy.

A local company that is a subsidiary of solar energy solutions provider Sunseap Group, Sunseap will also provide these homes with solar energy as part of a social initiative to provide clean and affordable energy to households.

In a Facebook live session with MacPherson incumbent Tin Pei Ling yesterday, chief executive of Sunseap Frank Phuan said the cost of solar energy has become lower than traditional sources of energy.

"This is the first step towards sustainability; not just clean and green, but more affordable energy to the masses," said Mr Phuan. He hopes this move will start the ball rolling for other companies to provide solar energy to homes.

The scheme, the brainchild of Sunseap Group and Ms Tin, will be introduced later this year and will require no installation charges for residents to pay.

The People's Action Party MacPherson Branch said it intends to work with Sunseap and other like-minded local companies to test and implement smart solutions within the estate.

Ms Tin, 36, said the initiative comes as residents seeking help with their utility bills have been a regular occurrence at meet-the-people sessions.

One MacPherson resident hoping to benefit from the scheme is 44-year-old Fadillah Leman, a babysitter who lives in Block 52 Circuit Road.

She said: "We have outstanding utilities bills so any help will be good. Hopefully they choose the 100 households carefully."

Residents can also look forward to dialogues and workshops later this year where PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) and job seekers can get advice from career counsellors.

Ms Tin is defending the MacPherson single seat against opposition veteran Goh Meng Seng, 50, from the People's Power Party.