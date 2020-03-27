10,000 jobs to be created, $800 a month for those who lose job

Some 10,000 jobs will be created over a year to provide employment for locals amid the downturn, while those who lose their jobs from the Covid-19 outbreak can receive a cash grant of $800 a month for three months.

The unemployment assistance will be for low- and middle-income workers.

A new programme to help fresh graduates entering the job market will also support up to 8,000 traineeships across both large and small enterprises, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

Companies that offer traineeships targeted at local first-time job seekers this year can receive funding from government agency Workforce Singapore (WSG) under this SGUnited Traineeships programme.

These will include science and technology stints in research and development labs, deep-tech start-ups, accelerators and incubators, said Mr Heng.

ALLOWANCE

Participants will receive an allowance co-funded by the Government and company they are attached to, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and WSG in a statement after the speech.

The SGUnited Jobs scheme to create about 10,000 jobs will start with the public sectorfor long-term roles in essential services such as social services.

An SGUnited Jobs virtual career fair will run at SGUnitedJobs.gov.sg from today till April 12 with more than 2,200 vacancies mainly in temporary jobs that are immediately available.

Employers who reduce working hours of staff should support those who wish to seek secondary work to supplement income, said MOM and WSG.

As the impact of Covid-19 deepens, some workers will lose their jobs or see incomes significantly reduced, noted Mr Heng, announcing measures to tide them over. A total of $145 million will be set aside for them.

Low- and middle-income employees who are retrenched or lose their contracts early due to Covid-19 can receive a cash grant of $800 a month for three months while they search for work or attend training.

Applications will be open from May to September via social service offices (SSOs), while those who need financial assistance next month can contact SSOs or community centres to apply for assistance from a new Temporary Relief Fund. -JOANNA SEOW