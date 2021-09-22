101,000 Sinovac vaccine doses arrive in Singapore

About 2 per cent of Singapore's population has taken at least one dose of the Sinovac shot, which will be available at some clinics in a few days.

About 101,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine arrived on Monday in Singapore, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

With stocks replenished, the jabs will be available at some clinics within a few days, he added.

The doses, Mr Ong said, are orders from private healthcare institutions, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) helped facilitate to bring them in under the Special Access Route.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the minister said the new stock of Sinovac doses will benefit people who are allergic to mRNA shots.

The mRNA vaccines include the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots. The Sinovac vaccine is a killed-virus vaccine.

Mr Ong said about 2 per cent of Singapore's population has taken at least one dose of the Sinovac vaccine - administered by MOH and approved private clinics.

The first batch of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Singapore on June 2. MOH said in late July that 72,000 people in Singapore had received at least one dose of the Sinovac vaccine and about 17,000 had received both doses.