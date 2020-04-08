103 out of 106 new infections local, 39 linked to workers' dorms

Workers from Bangladesh, India and China look out of their balconies during food distribution at Punggol S-11 workers' dormitory, which was gazetted to be an isolation facility after it became a cluster of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Singapore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 106 new coronavirus infections yesterday, the second-highest number after the 120 cases recorded on Sunday.

Of 103 local infections, 62 cases were linked while contact tracing is ongoing for the other 41. Three cases were imported.

While there were no new clusters yesterday, 39 cases were linked to existing clusters in foreign worker dormitories while 23 were linked to other clusters.

Five other foreign worker dormitory clusters had more - Sungei Tengah Lodge (12 new cases), Toh Guan Dormitory (four), Tampines Dormitory (eight), Cochrane Lodge I (five) and Cochrane Lodge II (one).The two dormitories that were placed under isolation on Sunday continued to see new cases - 10 infections were linked to the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol in Seletar North Link, and five were linked to Westlite Toh Guan dormitory at Jurong East. The former now has 98 cases, the largest cluster here, and the latter has 34.

Seven new cases emerged at Mustafa Centre, bringing the total number of infections in that cluster to 45.

Three new cases were linked to the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster to make it 16 in all. Cases 1,412, 1,413 and 1,414 are Singaporean women aged 88, 88 and 97, respectively.

Three members of the healthcare sector were among the new cases yesterday and none of them had recently travelled to affected countries.

Case 1,315 is a 22-year-old Singaporean nurse at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

She reported onset of symptoms on April 4 and was tested positive for Covid-19 the next day. She had not gone to work since onset of symptoms and is now warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Case 1,376 is a 35-year-old Singaporean nurse who works at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she is warded in an isolation room. After going to work for a few hours prior to hospital admission, she reported onset of symptoms on April 5 and tested positive on April 6.

Case 1,385 is a 61-year-old Singaporean healthcare assistant at Hougang Polyclinic. She reported onset of symptoms on April 1 and tested positive on April 6. She had not gone to work since onset of symptoms and is warded in an isolation room at SGH.