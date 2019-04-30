104 people nabbed in five-day blitz for various crimes

The authorities arrested 104 men and women in a five-day, multi-agency blitz last week.

The operation, led by Jurong Police Division, saw 69 men and 35 women aged between 15 and 76 hauled up.

Conducted between April 22 and 26, it covered locations in Tuas, Jurong West, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok. It was supported by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Land Transport Authority and Singapore Customs.

Of those arrested, 16 men and six women were probed for e-commerce scams and commercial crime-related offences.

Preliminary investigations revealed they were believed to be involved in 31 cases involving nearly $1.3 million.

Separately, 36 men and eight women were nabbed for loan-sharking activities, drink driving, immigration-related offences, rioting and suspected drug-related offences, among others.

The authorities also seized 218 cartons and 169 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes of assorted brands, worth about $18,600 and $1,400 in evaded excise duty and goods and services tax respectively.

Twelve Customs offences were detected and seven summons were also issued for road traffic offences.

Nineteen women were arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities at residential units and employment-related offences at public entertainment outlets.

Ten men aged between 51 and 76 were arrested for illegal horse betting activities and about $1,600 in cash was seized.

Another nine suspects are under investigation for assisting in loansharking activities, theft and other offences.

In a separate operation by Bedok Police Division between April 22 and 28, 44 people believed to be involved in 52 scams and commercial crime-related cases were nabbed.

The cases, with transactions exceeding $800,000, include e-commerce scams, loan scams and commercial frauds.

The suspects, 31 men and 13 women aged between 23 and 68, are being investigated for cheating or money laundering.