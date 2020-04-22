1,050 of 1,111 latest cases are foreign workers in dorms

The S11 Dormitory continues to be the largest cluster here, with 166 new cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 1,111 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, bringing the total number of cases here to 9,125.

The majority of the cases were foreign workers living in dormitories, with three new clusters identified.

This is the second successive day the number of cases have crossed a thousand, after Monday's record figure of 1,426 infections.

Out of the 1,111 cases, 1,050 were work permit holders residing in dormitories and 33 cases involved work permit holders living outside of such facilities.

There were 28 cases found in the community, with 20 Singaporeans and permanent residents, and eight work or long-term pass holders.

Once again, there were no imported cases yesterday.

Of the new cases, 66 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are still pending contact tracing.

The newly identified clusters are the Jovell construction site at 27 Flora Drive, with 13 previously confirmed cases now linked to it; Pesko Engineering at 2 Joo Koon Road, with a total of 51 linked cases; and 5 Sungei Kadut Avenue with a total of 15 linked cases.

The S11 Dormitory @ Punggol cluster continues to be the largest cluster here, with 166 new cases, making it a total of 2,143 infections there.

The cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge in Choa Chu Kang had 89 new cases yesterday, bringing its total to 629 infections.

The Tuas View Dormitory saw new 59 cases, making it a total of 519 infections.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 39 cases a day the week before, to an average of 28 a day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained relatively constant, with an average of 20 cases a day for the past two weeks.

There were 39 more cases discharged from hospital yesterday, bringing the total who have recovered to 839.

Most of the 3,593 cases still in hospital are stable or improving, while 27 are in critical condition in intensive care.

The remaining 4,682 cases who are clinically well but still test positive are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

