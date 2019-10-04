107 arrested in anti-vice operation

A total of 107 people were arrested by the police in a month-long anti-vice operation.

In a release yesterday, the police said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions arrested 106 women and a man from Aug 27 to Sept 27.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 55, were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities at condominiums, hotels and residential units in Jurong, Sims Avenue, Tiong Bahru, Eastwood, Middle Road and Moulmein Road.

The police said they will continue to work with members of the public and clamp down on those involved in such activities.

Anyone who lives wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitutes can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Home owners who rent their premises to anyone for vice-related activities can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to $3,000, or both.

VIGILANT

A spokesman for the Housing and Development Board (HDB) urged flat owners to be vigilant and conduct regular checks on tenants.

She told The New Paper yesterday: "HDB flats are meant for residential purposes, and the use of the flats for vice activities is strictly prohibited. For such cases, HDB will co-operate with the police, and assist them in their investigations."

Those who allow their homes to be used for vice activities also risk having their HDB flats repossessed.

Convicted tenants can also not be allowed to rent an HDB flat for five years.

Those with information on suspected misuse of HDB flats may file a report by calling HDB at 1800 555-6370. All feedback will be kept strictly confidential.