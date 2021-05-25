11 companies fined for not getting employees to work from home

Eleven companies have been fined for failing to get their employees to work from home even though they could do so.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) inspected over 530 workplaces between May 8 and last Friday, and the 11 companies were issued fines for breaching safe management measures.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $1,000 and repeat offenders up to $2,000.

In a joint statement yesterday, MOM and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said working from home should be the default arrangement following the tightened measures announced on May 14.

Only employees unable to work from home due to the nature of their work - such as those who require access to equipment only accessible at the workplace - can continue to work on-site.

"To monitor the level of on-site workforce, all employers who carry out operations on-site must declare their on-site manpower details at https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg," said the ministries.

Employers are required to do so by Friday and should continue to provide updates when there are significant changes.

The ministries said that all employees should work from home if they are able to do so, regardless of the declared number of workers.

"Enforcement actions will still be taken against the employer, if workers who are able to work from home are found to be working on-site, even if the total number of workers on-site are at or below the declared number of workers," added the ministries.

Employers should also ensure safe management measures are in place for those working on-site. These include staggering start times and allowing flexible workplace hours.

Meal breaks must be taken individually and at staggered times, and masks are to be worn at all times.