11 more workers in Westlite Woodlands dorm test positive for Covid-19

Another 11 workers living in Westlite Woodlands dormitory have tested positive for Covid-19, including 10 who had recovered from the virus, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

This was after a 35-year-old Bangladeshi worker living in the purpose-built dorm tested positive on Monday, despite having received both doses of the vaccine.

The Straits Times understands that plans are now being made to move hundreds of workers to a quarantine facility.

MOM said in a statement last night that its Assurance, Care and Engagement Group and the Ministry of Health (MOH) took swift public health action after the case was detected as part of rostered routine testing for migrant workers.

The worker's close contacts in the dorm and his workplace were isolated and placed under quarantine. His roommate, who was among those taken to a dedicated quarantine facility, was later found to be infected.

As a precaution, Covid-19 tests were conducted on all residents of Westlite Woodlands, MOM said.

To date, 10 workers who had previously recovered from the virus have tested positive.

They were immediately isolated and taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and are being investigated for possible re-infection.

MOM said more information will be shared in due course.

In an earlier update, MOH reported a new community case - a systems engineer at healthcare provider Parkway Pantai.

