11 new cases of coronavirus here, all of them imported

There were 11 new coronavirus cases yesterday, and for the second day in a row all were imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All 11 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, MOH added.

They comprised one Singaporean, three permanent residents, two work pass holders, two work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

The 44-year-old Singaporean man, who returned from the United Arab Emirates, and the 52-year-old female dependant's pass holder, who arrived from Pakistan, were contacts of a previous case.

The three permanent residents returned from India and Bahrain.

Of the four patients currently employed in Singapore, two were work pass holders who travelled from Nepal and two were work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

One of the work permit holders, who experienced the onset of symptoms on Tuesday, was a contact of a previous case.

The remaining two cases were short-term visit pass holders who travelled from Indonesia and Myanmar to visit their family members in Singapore.

All tested positive while serving their notices, of which two were symptomatic.

There were no cases in the community or from worker dormitories, said MOH.

Yesterday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,102.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low with a total of one case in the past week, which is currently unlinked, added the Health Ministry.

With 12 cases discharged yesterday, 57,987 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

