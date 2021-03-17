11 new imported cases, including four-year-old girl from Nepal

A four-year-old girl coming from Nepal was among 11 new coronavirus cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All of them were imported cases who were tested during their stay-home-notices or in isolation on arrival in Singapore.

The new cases brought Singapore's tally to 60,128.

There were no community cases or cases from workers' dormitories, MOH added.

All 11 new cases were asymptomatic when tested, said MOH.

They comprised five dependant's pass holders coming from India and Nepal, one student's pass holder coming from India, one work pass holder coming from Turkey and three work permit holders arriving from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia.

There was also a special pass holder - a 43-year-old woman who is a crew member on a vessel from the Philippines.

MOH said she had remained on board until she was taken to the hospital for abdominal pain.

It added that epidemiological investigations on these cases are ongoing, and that all their identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

MOH also reported that among the 76 confirmed cases reported from March 10 to yesterday, 35 cases have tested positive for their serology tests while 25 have tested negative.

Another 16 serology test results are pending.

With 10 cases discharged yesterday, 59,969 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.

By the numbers

11 New cases

0 New cases in community

11 Imported cases

21 In hospital

10 Discharged yesterday

30 Deaths

59969 Total recovered

60128 Total cases