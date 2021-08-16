11 new infections added to My First Skool cluster

The Covid-19 cluster at pre-school My First Skool in Chin Swee Road has grown to 31 cases, with 11 new cases reported yesterday.

The cluster was first identified last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients in two clusters linked to public bus interchanges grew from 22 to 27.

The Bishan bus interchange cluster has one new case, bringing its total to 10. The cluster at Sengkang interchange grew from 13 to 17 cases.

In its nightly update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there were no new clusters yesterday, and nine clusters have been closed.

There are now 102 active clusters, with infections ranging from three to 1,155.

Currently, 443 patients are hospitalised. Of these, 32 require oxygen supplementation, while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Eight of these 40 patients are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-three seniors above the age of 60 are seriously ill, and of these, 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH said there is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible.

The number of new cases in the community has fallen from 571 in the week before to 354 in the past week, while the number of unlinked cases has decreased from 153 to 98 in the same period.

On the country's vaccination progress, MOH said 75 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated as at yesterday, while 81 per cent have received at least one dose.

Singapore recorded 50 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases yesterday. Of the new cases, 30 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, while another six linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 14 were unlinked cases. There were also three imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival here.

In total, there were 53 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's total to 66,172. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

53 New cases

44 Deaths

36 Community, linked

443 In hospital

14 Community, unlinked

102 Open clusters

3 Imported

66172 Total cases