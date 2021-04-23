11-year-old boy is sole community case

An 11-year-old pupil at Dimensions International College and a 32-year-old migrant worker were two locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday.

One was in the community while the other was from the workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). They were both linked to previously reported cases.

The boy, an Indian national, holds a student's pass.

He is the son of a 41-year-old accountant and a 44-year-old restaurant manager, both of whom previously tested positive.

He tested negative for the virus twice - on Saturday and Monday. But on Wednesday, he developed a fever and tested positive. He was then taken to National University Hospital.

The patient from the dormitory is the roommate of a 35-year-old Bangladeshi national who had tested positive despite having received both doses of the vaccine.

The new patient had also received both jabs - the first on March 13 and the second on April 3.

MOH said this accounts for the man's lack of symptoms.

It added that further research is required to determine if the vaccination will also prevent onward transmission of the infection.

"This is a reminder that we cannot afford to let our guard down," said MOH.

"Our existing key enablers - safe management measures, testing and contact tracing - continue to be necessary and effective in mitigating spread and keeping transmission low."

The migrant worker is a work permit holder employed by Prosper Environmental & Engineering as a construction supervisor. He works at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard in Admiralty.

He and his roommate are residents of Westlite Woodlands dormitory, where multiple cases of Covid-19 were detected on Wednesday. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

24 New cases

1 New case in community

1 New case in dormitories

67 In hospital

27 Discharged

30 Deaths

60904 Total recovered

