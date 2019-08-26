115 arrested for suspected involvement in scams worth over $253,000

The police are investigating 115 people for suspected involvement in scams, mostly in the area of e-commerce.

They are believed to be involved in 214 scam cases in which victims lost more than $253,000, police said on Saturday.

The 64 men and 51 women, aged between 14 and 52, are being investigated for cheating or money laundering.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions were involved in a five-day operation, beginning on last Monday, which led to the arrest of the 115 people.

Anyone found guilty of cheating may be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.

Anyone found guilty of money laundering faces a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

POLICE ADVICE

The police advised members of the public to avoid being an accomplice to crimes by rejecting requests from others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions.

The police also said that people can avoid falling for online purchase scams by being wary of online advertisements for items being sold at cheap prices that sound too good to be true.

The police said buyers should avoid making payments or deposits in advance, and arrange for the money to be released to the seller only after they receive the item.

For scam-related advice, call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.