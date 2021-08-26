118 local infections detected; two more seniors die of Covid

A partially vaccinated 86-year-old man and an unvaccinated 95-year-old woman have died from Covid-19 complications, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

The man, who died on Tuesday, tested positive for Covid-19 infection on July 28.

He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on July 1 and tested negative for the coronavirus multiple times.

MOH, in its daily Covid-19 update, said he had a history of cancer, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, heart disease and hyperlipidaemia, or high levels of cholesterol.

The woman, who died yesterday, developed symptoms on Aug 5 and tested positive for the virus on Aug 9 after being admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. She had a history of Alzheimer's disease.

With these two deaths, 15 people have died in August from issues linked to Covid-19 infection, and Singapore's total death toll from the coronavirus stands at 52.

LOCAL CASES

There were a total of 118 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Of these, 38 new cases were added to the Bugis Junction cluster announced on Tuesday.

The cluster now has 61 linked cases, 51 of whom are staff who work in Bugis Junction. And 46 of these staff are from BHG, while 10 are visitors to the mall.

Free Covid-19 testing is being provided to members of the public who have visited the shops or used facilities at the mall between Aug 17 and Aug 24.

Meanwhile, another 10 cases were added to the Selarang Halfway House cluster, which has a total of 19 cases.

Of these, 17 are inmates at the home, and two are household or workplace contacts of the inmates.

All staff and residents of the affected block have been tested for the virus, and all close contacts of cases and inmates living in the same block will be placed on quarantine, MOH said.

Another 26 cases were also added to the North Coast Lodge dormitory cluster, which now has a total of 112 infections.

Yesterday, 29 unlinked cases were also reported.

There were also two imported cases who had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Among the 120 new cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. MOH said they are at risk of serious illness.

As at Monday, 78 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while 82 per cent have received at least one dose. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

120 New cases

89 Community, linked

29 Community, unlinked

2 Imported

52 Deaths

350 In hospital

68 Open clusters

66812 Total cases