12 arrested for rioting in Canberra Street

The police were alerted to a case of rioting at Block 103B Canberra Street at about 3am on Sunday.

Seven men and five women, aged between 18 and 48, were arrested for rioting at Block 103B Canberra Street at about 3am on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two men were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The police said they were aged 32 and 40 years old.

A resident heard the commotion and told citizen journalism portal Stomp that she saw people fighting, and sent Stomp pictures of the incident.

Those convicted of rioting can be jailed for up to seven years and caned.

Sunday's arrests come just five days after a scuffle in Marine Paradeled to three women - aged between 32 and 55 - being arrested for affray.

The police were alerted to a group of people arguing near Block 13 Marine Terrace at about 1.45pm.

Police officers saw a heated dispute between two groups, involving 11 people.

If convicted of affray the women can each be jailed for up to a year or fined up to $5,000, or both. - SAMUEL DEVARAJ