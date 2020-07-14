12 foreigners deported over safe distancing breaches

Twelve foreigners have been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore for not complying with safe distancing measures during the circuit breaker, the police said yesterday.

Malaysian Arvinish Ramakrishnan, 23, was in Singapore on a work permit and had invited a friend to his residence for drinks on April 18.

He was later taking his friend home on a motorcycle when they were stopped at a roadblock on Yishun Avenue 6.

CHARGED

Arvinish was charged with drink driving and violating restrictions on leaving his place of residence as well as a prohibition on social gatherings.

He was fined $4,000 and his work pass was revoked.

His friend, also a Malaysian, was issued a notice of composition for violating restrictions on leaving his place of residence and was given a stern warning for violating the prohibition on social gatherings.

Another offender, Cheng Fengzhao, 37, a Chinese national who was in Singapore on a work permit, was arrested in a police anti-vice operation on May 5.

She had allowed a male customer into her residence for massage and sexual services for $100. Cheng also admitted to allowing the same customer into her residence on April 19.

She was charged with two counts of permitting another individual to enter her place of residence without a valid reason. Cheng was fined $7,000 and her work pass has also been revoked.

The customer, a Singaporean, was issued with a notice of composition for violating the prohibition on social gatherings.

On May 5, three tenants, two men and a woman, had invited six men and one woman for a social gathering at their unit.

The three tenants, Navdeep Singh, 20, Sajandeep Singh, 21 and Avinash Kaur, 27, were charged with permitting other people to enter their place of residence without a valid reason.

The seven visitors were charged with violating the prohibition on social gatherings.

All 10, who are Indian nationals, were holding student or work passes and were fined between $2,000 and $4,500.

They also had their passes cancelled.