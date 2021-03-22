12 imported cases and one cluster still open, says MOH

There were 12 imported Covid-19 cases reported yesterday - four of whom were sea crew arriving from Indonesia on a vessel.

They were tested on board without disembarking, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The new cases bring Singapore's total number of infections to 60,196.

All 12 cases were placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival here, said MOH. No new community cases were reported yesterday.

Besides the four sea crew, who are special pass holders, the cases comprised one Singaporean, one dependant's pass holder, one work pass holder, two long-term visit pass holders and three work permit holders.

The Singaporean is a 23-year-old man who returned from India.

The dependant's pass holder arrived from Nepal, while the two long-term visit pass holders came from India.

The sole work pass holder came from Nepal.

The three work permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia and the Philippines are all foreign domestic workers.

Among the 91 confirmed cases reported from March 15 to yesterday, 34 cases had positive serology tests, indicating a past infection.

Another 36 tested negative and 21 results are still pending.

Meanwhile, MOH noted that one cluster remains open, with cases linked to a 41-year-old female Singaporean who is a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member.

She was confirmed to have been infected on Feb 8. The other cases are her spouse and domestic helper.

With 16 patients discharged yesterday, 60,023 have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

12 New cases

30 Deaths

0 New cases in community

16 Discharged yesterday

12 Imported cases

18 In hospital

60196 Total cases

60023 Total recovered