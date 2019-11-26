$1.2 million lost in Facebook impersonation scams this year

In many cases, the victims were contacted by scammers using compromised Facebook accounts belonging to their family and friends.

The number of impersonation scams on Facebook in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period last year, has almost doubled.

The police said this in a statement yesterday, with 45 cases between January and September, compared with 24 cases in the same period last year.

Victims this year have lost at least $1.2 million so far. This is more than the $740,000 victims lost in the first nine months of last year.

The police added that victims tend to be those aged 60 and above.

In many of the cases, the victims were contacted by scammers through compromised Facebook accounts belonging to their family and friends and were introduced to various types of grants.

Victims were asked to provide their personal details and transfer money to bank accounts or remit funds overseas to receive the grant.

The police said seniors might be more vulnerable to such scams.

TRUSTING

They said: "Likely because (seniors) are not aware that Facebook accounts could be hacked or spoofed, and that they tend to be more trusting.

"The victims eventually realised they were cheated after verifying with their family and friends."

The police advised the public to be wary of get-rich-quick offers that ask for a transfer of money in return for a greater fortune and avoid giving out personal information to anyone, even to family and friends.

To provide any information related to such scams, you can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

To seek scam-related advice, call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg