12 new cases confirmed, including 1 community case

Twelve new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,639.

They included one community case who is a work permit holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He is a 31-year-old Bangladeshi who was confirmed positive on Tuesday.

He was asymptomatic but was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and was tested during quarantine.

There were also four imported cases, comprising three permanent residents who returned from India and one work pass holder who returned from Iran.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining seven new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Among them, four were identified as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing, like the rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories that is done every fortnight.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced yesterday.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case each day in the past two weeks, said the ministry.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past fortnight.

With 29 cases discharged yesterday, 57,276 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital while 285 are recuperating in community facilities.

None is in intensive care.