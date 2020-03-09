Of 12 new confirmed cases, nine from Safra Jurong cluster

The Safra Jurong cluster is now the largest in Singapore.

Nine of the 12 confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday were linked to the dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, said the Ministry of Health, and none had travel history to affected countries and regions.

The total number of cases from Safra Jurong stands at 30 so far, making it the largest cluster in Singapore.

Of the three other infections reported yesterday, Case 143 is linked to a previous case, Case 147 is an imported case from Indonesia and Case 141 is unlinked.

Case 143 is a family member of Case 132. The male Singapore permanent resident, 42, had been in Thailand from March 4 to 6, and reported the onset of symptoms on March 5.

When he returned to Singapore on March 6, he went directly to the National University Hospital from Changi Airport and is currently warded in an isolation room there.

Case 147 is a 64-year-old male Indonesian national who arrived in Singapore on March 7.

He tested positive yesterday morning and is currently isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Case 141 is a 69-year-old Singaporean male who is employed by the cleaning services vendor for Nanyang Technological University (NTU). He reported the onset of symptoms on March 1 and sought treatment at a clinic on March 3 and 6.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance on March 6 and tested positive for the virus the next day and is now in isolation at the hospital.

An NTU spokesman told The Straits Times that the cleaner was last on campus on March 3. He did not have any contact with students or sustained contact with staff on March 2 and 3.

The cleaner's activities were limited to the first floor toilets and external area of the NTU Innovation Centre, which have since been thoroughly disinfected, added the spokesman.

So far, there have been 150 confirmed cases and a total of 90 cases have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 60 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Nine are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 New cases

90 Total discharged

150 Total confirmed

60 Total in hospital

0 Discharged yesterday

9 In intensive care unit