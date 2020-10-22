12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,933.

All of them were asymptomatic.

The cases were all imported and comprised nine work permit holders, two dependant's pass holders and one short-term visit pass holder, said the Ministry of Health last night.

The nine work permit holders had returned from Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, while the two dependant's pass holders came back from the United Arab Emirates.

The short-term visit pass holder arrived from Egypt for his upcoming marriage to his Singaporean fiancee.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new community cases. No new locations visited by infectious patients and no new clusters were announced yesterday.

The number of new cases in the community has dropped from four in the week before to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has risen from none in the week before to two in the past week.

With two cases discharged yesterday, 57,806 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remain in hospital, while 41 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care. - THE STRAITS TIMES

