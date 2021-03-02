12 new Covid cases, all imported

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon yesterday, all of which were imported. This takes Singapore's total to 59,948.

The imported cases comprise one permanent resident, two work pass holders and nine work permit holders.

The permanent resident is a 46-year-old man who returned from India and experienced the onset of Covid-19 symptoms on Feb 28.

Another two cases are work pass holders who arrived from Myanmar and the Philippines.

The remaining nine cases are work permit holders, of whom three are foreign domestic workers.

They travelled from countries including Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia.

All the imported cases tested positive while serving stay-home notices or in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

There were no new community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, the ministry added.

Among the 69 confirmed cases reported between Feb 23 and yesterday, 32 cases have tested positive for their serology tests - which indicates a likely past infection - while 25 have tested negative.

Twelve serology test results are pending.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one case in the week before to two cases in the past week.

With seven cases discharged yesterday, 59,815 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

