12 new eateries make it to Bib Gourmand 2019 list

Long a popular food stop, Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre has yielded two Bib Gourmand newcomers - Bedok Chwee Kueh and Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle.

They are among 12 new entries as 58 eateries made the cut this year, up from 50 last year.

Four previous entries - New Ubin Seafood, Rolina Curry Puff, Shi Wei Da and The Coconut Club - were dropped from the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand selection list 2019, which was released yesterday morning.

PRELUDE

The Bib Gourmand selection is a prelude to the announcement of the 2019 Michelin Guide and focuses on food establishments that offer a good quality menu for a modest price.

Amoy Street Food Centre ties with Hong Lim Market and Food Centre as the hawker centres with the most mentions (three apiece), while Hjh Maimunah makes a return. It was on the list in 2016 but was omitted in 2017 and last year.

Hjh Maimunah's operations manager Maria Didih welcomed the inclusion, saying: "We are more than happy to be back, and we hope we will remain."

Two big-name chefs, already awarded with Michelin stars, also make their Bib Gourmand debut.

Chef Ang Song Kang's restaurant Chef Kang's has been awarded one star, and his wanton noodle stall at Jackson Square scored a mention on Bib Gourmand. He was at the stall when news of its inclusion broke.

"I kept getting messages and I realised why. I was surprised, I just want to keep the customers happy," he said.

He credited the success of Chef Kang's Noodle House to his two disciples, who run the stall. "They worked hard and they are deserving," he said.

The other star chef with a new entry is Chen Kentaro's Chen's Mapo Tofu at Downtown Gallery. His Shisen Hanten already has two stars on the Michelin Guide.

ONE FM 91.3 DJ and resident foodie Charmaine Phua has a personal connection to this year's Bib Gourmand selection.

Her uncle runs To-Ricos Guo Shi in Old Airport Road Food Centre, and the kway chap stall entered the list for the first time. Phua said: "It is great that many hawker stalls are getting recognition, alongside the fine dining establishments."

