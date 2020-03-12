12 new infections in Singapore, three are RSAF servicemen

There were 12 new Covid-19 cases confirmed here yesterday, with three of them Republic of Singapore Air Force servicemen who were in France on official duty, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

There were eight imported cases, one linked to an imported case and another linked to the Safra Jurong cluster. The remaining two were unlinked.

The three RSAF servicemen are linked to Case 165, an RSAF serviceman whose infection the ministry announced on Tuesday.

MOH also added boulder+ Gym at Kallang yesterday as a cluster, making it a total of five clusters in Singapore.

The Kallang climbing gym is linked to three previous cases, including Case 142, a 26-year-old man who is also linked to the Safra Jurong cluster.

The three RSAF servicemen whose cases were announced yesterday had been in Marseille, France, from Feb 15 to March 7.

The first one, Case 169, is a 40-year-old man who fell sick on Monday. He went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital the next day, and later tested positive. He had gone to the Health Promotion Board for an unrelated matter before being admitted.

The other two servicemen, Case 173 and 175, a 31-year-old and 44-year-old, both tested positive yesterday and are warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The Ministry of Defence said two other RSAF servicemen on the same overseas duty have returned to Singapore and are on home quarantine. They had not been at their workplace or other SAF premises since their return.

Case 167 is a 35-year-old Filipino woman who works as a staff nurse at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

She had been in the Philippines from Feb 11 to Feb 17. She fell sick on Sunday, went to NTFGH on Monday and is currently warded in an isolation room there. She had been at work prior to hospital admission.

She is a family member of Case 178, a 37-year-old Filipino man who was in the Philippines from Feb 11 to 19, and from Feb 23 to March 2 to visit a relative with pneumonia who has since died. He tested positive yesterday and is also warded at NTFGH.

Case 174 is a 67-year-old woman who tested positive yesterday and is linked to the private dinner at Safra Jurong.

There are also four other imported cases. They are an Indonesian woman, 56, who had been to Indonesia; a Singaporean man, 27, who was in France and Spain; a British woman, 37, who was in Japan and the UK and another Singaporean man, 26, who was in the US, the UK and France.

MOH said yesterday that three more cases have been discharged, making it a total of 96 who have recovered.

