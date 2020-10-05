12 new patients, with six imported, two in community

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at yesterday afternoon, including two community cases and six imported cases.

Ten of the cases are asymptomatic and detected from proactive screening, while two had symptoms.

The latest increase takes Singapore's total number of cases to 57,812.

One of the community cases is a work pass holder, while the other is a work permit holder.

One of them was detected under the Ministry of Health's (MOH) enhanced community testing of all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

The other community case was detected as a result of the routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside of dormitories. He is asymptomatic, said MOH.

Contact tracing is under way. All identified close contacts have been isolated and quarantined, and will be tested for the Covid-19 virus.

On the imported cases, MOH said all of them were already in quarantine before they tested positive.

Two of them are Singapore permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on Sept 22 and 23.

Three other cases are work pass or work permit holders currently employed in Singapore.

The three arrived from Netherlands on Sept 22, the Philippines on Sept 22 and Indonesia on Oct 1.

The last imported case is a dependant's pass holder who flew in from Japan on Sept 22.

The remaining four cases yesterday are made up of workers residing in dormitories.

All of them were detected through surveillance testing, such as the bi-weekly routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

By the numbers

12

New cases

2

New cases in community

6

Imported cases

57,812

Total cases

27

Death

13

Discharged yesterday

43

In hospital

57,560

Total recovered