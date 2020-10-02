12 people to be charged for flouting Covid-19 rules on Lazarus Island

The individuals are said to have visited the island on Aug 8 and violated Covid-19 rules which prohibit social gatherings of more than five people.

A group of 12 people will appear in court today to face charges for allegedly flouting safe distancing measures when they visited Lazarus Island over the National Day weekend.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA), which manages Lazarus Island, said yesterday the 12 people will be charged for contravening regulations under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

If found guilty, first-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

The SLA said the Government takes a serious view of violations of safe distancing measures.

On Sep 22, two British nationals were fined $8,500 and $8,000 for gathering with others in Robertson Quay during the circuit breaker period, in breach of safe distancing measures. Their work passes were revoked and they were also banned from working here.

The rule of five for social gatherings kicked in as Singapore entered phase two of its reopening on June 19.

On Sept 23, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, said the Government is already working on a road map for the third and final phase of Singapore's reopening and may release more details in the next few weeks.

This could see the relaxation of border control measures, as well as curbs on the number of people that can gather when dining out, visiting other homes, or going to places of worship. - KOK YUFENG