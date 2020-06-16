12 staff members who had close contact with infected patient cleared

Twelve staff members who had been in close contact with a confirmed student patient at St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School have been cleared of the coronavirus.

Their test results have all come back negative, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The Ministry of Education had said on Sunday that all 47 students who had been in contact with the Secondary 4 student are also well.

MOH gave the update in its evening press release on the day's cases. It showed that three work permit holders were the only Covid-19 cases outside of foreign workers' dormitories reported yesterday.

They are all asymptomatic cases detected through the screening of workers in essential services.

The three men are aged 28, 42 and 48. Two are linked to each other while one is currently unlinked.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up another 211 cases.

The total of 214 cases is the lowest figure since the 191 cases announced on April 11, more than two months ago.

The daily average of community cases since Singapore began its reopening has also decreased, MOH said, from nine two weeks ago to eight in the past week.

The average of daily unlinked cases has likewise come down from four to three over the same period.

One new cluster was announced yesterday at a dormitory at 23 Tech Park Crescent.

Four more cases were linked to it and it has now reported eight cases in total.

The dormitory clusters at 21 Defu South Street 1 and Westlite Juniper at 23 Mandai Estate have been closed and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative.

This is part of the Government's efforts to clear dormitories through aggressive testing of migrant workers, MOH said.

The number of daily discharged patients remains higher than the number of new cases.

With 777 new cases discharged yesterday, 30,356 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

By the numbers

214

New Cases

3

New cases in community

40,818

Total cases

777

Discharged yesterday

26

Deaths

30,356

Total recovered

243

Total in hospital

2

In intensive care unit