12 stalls affected after fire breaks out at hawker centre in Telok Blangah

An overheated wok caused a fire at a hawker centre in Telok Blangah yesterday morning.

At least 12 stalls were affected after the gas supply was cut as a result, Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 11 Telok Blangah Crescent at 9.08am.

No injuries were reported, said SCDF.

The first firefighter who arrived on the scene observed flames coming from a partially covered wok and tried to extinguish it with water.

However, the flames grew bigger, leading the firefighter to use a dry powder fire extinguisher and a compressed air foam backpack to put out the fire. He was subsequently assisted by other SCDF officers.

The SCDF said the fire also affected a kitchen exhaust duct at the hawker centre.- CHOO YUN TING