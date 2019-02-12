Singapore

12 stalls affected after fire breaks out at hawker centre in Telok Blangah

Fire breaks out at Telok Blangah hawker centre
An overheated wok led to a fire at a Telok Blangah hawker centre yesterday morning. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Feb 12, 2019 06:00 am

An overheated wok caused a fire at a hawker centre in Telok Blangah yesterday morning.

At least 12 stalls were affected after the gas supply was cut as a result, Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 11 Telok Blangah Crescent at 9.08am.

No injuries were reported, said SCDF.

The first firefighter who arrived on the scene observed flames coming from a partially covered wok and tried to extinguish it with water.

However, the flames grew bigger, leading the firefighter to use a dry powder fire extinguisher and a compressed air foam backpack to put out the fire. He was subsequently assisted by other SCDF officers.

Bionix kept reversing despite orders: COI report
Singapore

Bionix kept reversing despite orders

Related Stories

Three people taken to hospital after 3-car crash at junction of Middle Road and Queen Street

Poh Ann Keng temple badly damaged after a fire

E-scooter led to fire in Cashew Road flat

The SCDF said the fire also affected a kitchen exhaust duct at the hawker centre.- CHOO YUN TING

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS FIRE FLOOD