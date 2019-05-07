12 women arrested in raid on massage parlours, public entertainment outlets

Twelve women were arrested during the two-day enforcement operation.

Twelve women were arrested by the police during a two-day enforcement operation against massage establishments and public entertainment outlets on May 2 and 3.

They were in Jalan Besar, Middle Road and Beach Road.

During the enforcement checks conducted by the Central Police Division, one unlicensed massage establishment was detected.

Two women, aged 30 and 42, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

In the enforcement checks on public entertainment outlets, the police found two outlets that contravened public entertainment licensing conditions.

Ten women, aged between 21 and 33, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said action will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Massage Establishment Act and Public Entertainment Act.