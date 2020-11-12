120 people from disability community discuss future beyond Covid-19

About 120 members of the disability community came together the past week as part of the Emerging Stronger Conversations, to chart a path forward beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had what Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli called "fruitful discussions", together with Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua and former Nominated MP Chia Yong Yong, who are co-chairs of two work groups under the Third Enabling Masterplan.

The masterplan is a national road map that guides initiatives for the disability sector from 2017 to next year and is focused on helping people with special needs and their caregivers across different life stages.

The two work groups are looking at easier ways to access lifelong learning opportunities and employment pathways, as well as assess how technology and design in homes and the community help those with special needs live independently.

During the discussions, people with disabilities, their family members and friends, and those in disability-focused social service agencies shared their experiences during the pandemic and their views on the opportunities to be seized in a post-Covid-19 Singapore, said Mr Masagos in a Facebook post yesterday.

KEEN TO BE INVOLVED

Some also expressed interest in being involved in the eventual implementation of initiatives proposed by the work groups.