1,200 nabbed for mosquito breeding

Some 1,200 enforcement actions were taken against households for mosquito breeding from January to June, even as the number of dengue cases has continued to climb.

A reason for this is the big jump in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population, said the National Environment Agency (NEA), which is at the forefront of the battle against dengue.

NEA said it carried out more than 442,000 inspections in the first six months of the year and uncovered about 8,200 mosquito breeding habitats.

The agency said it would not hesitate to take action against anyone responsible for conditions favouring the Aedes mosquito that transmits the dengue virus.

The enforcement actions this year could see home owners facing a fine of at least $200 if they are found to be breeding mosquitoes.

Singapore has seen a spike in dengue cases this year. Last week, the number of dengue cases in a week hit a 31/2-year high, with 666 cases recorded.

A total of 7,808 dengue cases have been reported this year, about five times more than the number of dengue cases reported in the same period last year.

There are 188 active dengue clusters in Singapore as of Thursday, NEA said. It also said the largest dengue cluster this year, which was in Woodlands, with 216 reported cases, has closed and is under surveillance.

The rate of dengue transmission has also slowed down at the Chai Chee cluster, which was the third largest dengue cluster in Singapore.

It said residents in these areas still needed to remain vigilant.

Other clusters of concern include those in Geylang Road, Jalan Lembah Thomson, Aljunied Road, Pasir Ris Drive 3, Changi Road and Jurong East Avenue 1, NEA said.

"We are in the peak dengue season in Singapore, which usually stretches from June to October, and the region is similarly seeing an upsurge of dengue cases this year. Urgent community action is needed to eliminate all potential mosquito breeding habitats," NEA said.